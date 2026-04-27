Monarch raises Rs 100 cr under its maiden PMS scheme

Monarch Networth Capital announced that it has successfully raised Rs 100 crore for its maiden Portfolio Management Services (PMS) scheme, the Monarch Wealth Creator Fund within just a few months of its launch.

Commenting on the milestone, Vaibhav Shah, Managing Director, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd., said: "Reaching Rs 100 crore in our maiden PMS within just a few months and doing so entirely through our own direct network without any external intermediary is a validation of the trust our clients place in Monarch's research and investment capabilities. But what is even more gratifying is the performance we have been able to deliver. A 15.0% outperformance over the BSE 500 TRI in such a short period, in what has been a challenging market for most investors, speaks to the strength and discipline of our investment process.

We are now setting our sights on Rs 500 crore in PMS AUM over the next two months. The response from investors has been overwhelming, and we are confident that as more investors experience the Monarch approach to wealth creation, our PMS will emerge as one of the most compelling investment propositions in the market today."