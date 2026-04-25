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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants wins order worth Rs 2.39 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants wins order worth Rs 2.39 cr

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has received an Letter of Acceptance for Pre & Post tamping track measurements using portable track geometry measurement Trolley system similar to Trimble Gedo Vorsys trolley system for design mode tamping on all lines in BSP-Durg section and total order value of the project is Rs. 2,39,35,703.13/-.
 

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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