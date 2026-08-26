Monarch Surveyors bags contract from Maharashtra govt

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has received a contract worth Rs 10.40 crore from the Collector Office, Buldhana, Government of Maharashtra.

The contract pertains to the selection of agencies for licensed surveyors for the District Superintendent of Land Records, Buldhana.

The execution of the contract is subject to receipt of necessary approvals from the concerned government authorities.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines and other civil engineering sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 10.01% to Rs 24.25 crore in the six months ended 31 March 2026 from Rs 26.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 13.92% year on year (YoY) to Rs 99.79 crore during the six-month period ended 31 March 2026.

The scrip rose 0.455 to settle at Rs 224 on the BSE.

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