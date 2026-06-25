Monarch Surveyors bags order worth Rs 5 crore

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 5.08 crore from Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

The scope of work involves consultancy services for preparing the DPR for the proposed elevated traffic corridor project. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the LoA. The company stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

Shares of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants ended flat on the BSE.

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