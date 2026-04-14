Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 130-cr Northern Railway contract

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 130 crore from Northern Railway for survey and land acquisition-related works.

The contract involves carrying out Final Location Survey (FLS), including geotechnical studies, design, and preparation of drawings, along with other preliminary activities for preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), land acquisition, and EPC tender documentation.

The scope also includes facilitating the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) for railway projects such as new lines, bypass/chord lines, doubling or multi-tracking, and flyovers under Northern Railway.

The project is to be executed within 36 months from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed within India.

The transaction does not fall under related party transactions, and the promoter or promoter group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity, the company added.

The contract is subject to necessary approvals from relevant governmental authorities and will be executed on a cash consideration basis.

Monarch Surveyors provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore, on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

Shares of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants added 0.91% to end at Rs 217 on Monday, 13 April 2026. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.