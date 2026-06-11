Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 16.47-cr consultancy contract from Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has secured a domestic order worth Rs 16.47 crore from the Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association for implementation support under a rural roads development programme in Maharashtra.

According to the disclosure, the contract involves appointment of a Program Implementation Support Consultant under the ADB/PISC Consulting Services for the Maharashtra Green Roads Connectivity for Inclusive Growth Programme. The engagement will support execution and monitoring of the states rural road connectivity initiative.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions, and neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding body or the project. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is subject to necessary government and regulatory approvals.

The project will be executed as per the Letter of Acceptance, with completion timelines aligned to contractual terms. The consideration for the assignment will be in cash. No equity stake or shareholding is involved, as the contract pertains purely to consultancy services.

Monarch Surveyors provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore, on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

The counter fell 2.25% to Rs 217 on the BSE.

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