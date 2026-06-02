Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 2 cr order from Southern Railway

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has received a work order worth Rs 2.02 crore from Southern Railway.

The order pertains to carrying out pre- and post-tamping track measurements using the Portable Track Geometry Measurement Trolley System (GEDO Survey) for design mode tamping on all lines in the MSBVM section.

The project is to be completed within 10 months from the date of issue of the Letter of Acceptance. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is not a related-party transaction.

Monarch Surveyors provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore, on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

Shares of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants jumped 5% to close at Rs 221.60 on the BSE.

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