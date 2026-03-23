Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 3-cr NHAI consultancy contract

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants said that it has secured a consultancy contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a six-lane road project in Haryana.

The scope of work includes DPR preparation for a 6-lane road stretch from Harsaru Bypass on the GurugramPataudi Road at Wazirpur (NH-352W) to Jhajjar (NH-352), along with the construction of the Farrukhnagar Bypass. The total project length is approximately 33 km.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 2,87,77,500 and will be executed for cash consideration. The company said the project will commence immediately as per the letter of acceptance, with completion timelines to be governed by contractual terms.

Monarch Surveyors clarified that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and that neither promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.

The project remains subject to requisite approvals from relevant governmental and regulatory authorities.

Monarch Surveyors provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors.

The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore, on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

The scrip declined 0.24% to Rs 189 on the BSE.

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