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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 4-cr government contract in Maharashtra

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 4-cr government contract in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 4.36 crore from the Office of the District Superintendent of Land Records, Parbhani, Maharashtra.

The contract involves the selection of agencies for licensed surveyor services for the District Superintendent of Land Records, Parbhani. The work is subject to the necessary approvals from the relevant government authorities and is scheduled to commence immediately, with completion as per the terms of the contract.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic government entity and will be executed for a cash consideration of Rs 4.36 crore.

 

Monarch Surveyors clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the contract.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

The counter shed 0.72% to settle at Rs 221.50 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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