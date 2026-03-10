Monarch Surveyors gains on bagging Rs 14-cr orders from Maharashtra, North Central Railway

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants added 2% to Rs 201 after it has secured two major contracts totaling Rs 13.81 crore.

The first is a Rs 12.28 crore work order from the Settlement Commissioner & Director of Land Records, Maharashtra, for the licensed surveyor project in Pune, with a 24-month execution timeline.

The second is a Rs 1.53 crore letter of acceptance (LOA) from North Central Railway for pre- and post-tamping track measurement surveys under the Sr. Divisional Engineer/II/Prayagraj, also to be completed within 24 months.

Both projects are domestic, not related party transactions, and the promoter/promoter group holds no interest. Work will be carried out under required government approvals, with consideration entirely in cash.

Monarch Surveyors provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors.

The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore, on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News