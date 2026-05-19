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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Surveyors receives project management services contract worth Rs 11.19 cr

Monarch Surveyors receives project management services contract worth Rs 11.19 cr

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has received an LOA for Appointment of Authority Engineer(s) for providing project management services for:

Project-1: Construction of new Broad-Gauge line between Mid-section (km:5.72) and Kuppam (incl.) (km:23.869) under Marikuppam - Kuppam new line project (23.7km) including Civil & Track works, Signal & Telecommunication works, Railway Electrification and Electrical general services (EPC) and

Project-2: Construction of a New Broad Gauge Railway line between Muluguru (chainage (-) 1906.6 (Ch: 108125 of YNK-PKD)) to Palasamudram (chainage (17/150) including 02 new yards (Chalivendala & Palasamudram) and existing Maluguru yard modification with a route length of 19.057 km including Signal & Telecommunication, Electrification & Electrical general service works (EPC).

 

The total order value of the project is Rs. 11,19,32,095.44/-.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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