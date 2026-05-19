Monarch Surveyors receives project management services contract worth Rs 11.19 cr

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has received an LOA for Appointment of Authority Engineer(s) for providing project management services for:

Project-1: Construction of new Broad-Gauge line between Mid-section (km:5.72) and Kuppam (incl.) (km:23.869) under Marikuppam - Kuppam new line project (23.7km) including Civil & Track works, Signal & Telecommunication works, Railway Electrification and Electrical general services (EPC) and

Project-2: Construction of a New Broad Gauge Railway line between Muluguru (chainage (-) 1906.6 (Ch: 108125 of YNK-PKD)) to Palasamudram (chainage (17/150) including 02 new yards (Chalivendala & Palasamudram) and existing Maluguru yard modification with a route length of 19.057 km including Signal & Telecommunication, Electrification & Electrical general service works (EPC).

The total order value of the project is Rs. 11,19,32,095.44/-.