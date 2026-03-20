Monarch Surveyors wins Rs 8-cr contract from East Central Railway

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 7.51 crore from East Central Railway for providing structural design services.

The scope of work includes structural design for new railway lines, doubling, third and fourth line projects, road overbridges (ROBs), road underbridges (RUBs), station buildings, foot overbridges (FOBs), platform shelters, and other ancillary structures under the Construction Organisation of East Central Railway in Patna.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions. The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

The project is to be executed over a period of 36 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance and is subject to necessary regulatory approvals. The consideration for the contract will be in cash.

Monarch Surveyors provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors.

The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore, on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

The scrip declined 0.24% to end at Rs 188.55 on the BSE.

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