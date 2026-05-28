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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 26.32% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance declined 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.32% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.41% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.44% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.57 -26 1.512.14 -29 OPM %30.9536.84 -32.4532.71 - PBDT0.130.21 -38 0.490.70 -30 PBT0.130.21 -38 0.480.69 -30 NP0.130.21 -38 0.360.51 -29

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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