Moneyboxx Finance partners with Trusave Fintech

To launch a digital lending platform for small ticket biz loans segment

Moneyboxx Finance announced a strategic partnership with Trusave Fintech (Bachatt) to launch its Digital Lending Platform, with the product SmartBiz Loan, marking an important milestone in the Company's digital transformation and its journey towards building a scalable, technology-led lending franchise.

The platform is designed to expand Moneyboxx's reach to nano and micro enterprises and self-employed individuals seeking smaller-ticket business loans, a segment that has traditionally been difficult and relatively expensive to serve through conventional branch-led and phygital lending models.

Through digital sourcing, onboarding, underwriting and servicing, the platform is expected to enable Moneyboxx to significantly improve the economics and scalability of small-ticket lending, while providing customers with a faster and more seamless borrowing experience. The platform is targeting to achieve an approval turnaround time of under 5 minutes, subject to applicable credit and underwriting processes.

The digital channel will also enable Moneyboxx to address short-term and seasonal working-capital requirements, including inventory purchases, business expansion and increased demand during festive and seasonal periods.

Under the partnership, Bachatt will act as a Lending Service Provider (LSP) and leverage API-based integrations to facilitate customer acquisition, digital onboarding, operations and servicing. Moneyboxx will remain the lender and will independently evaluate and underwrite all loan applications in accordance with its credit policies and applicable regulatory requirements.