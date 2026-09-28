Moneyboxx Finance raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Moneyboxx Finance has raised Rs 60 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) subscribed by Choice Finserv, Vakrangee and Vivriti Capital, strengthening its liquidity position as the Company prepares to accelerate growth across its diversified lending platform.

The NCDs carry a coupon of 10.75% per annum, a tenor of 2 years, and are secured/rated BBB/Stable by CRISIL/India Ratings. The fresh debt capital will support Moneyboxx's growing disbursement pipeline across its four growth engines secured MSME lending, livestock finance, rooftop solar finance and digital lending. Alongside its established branch-led business, Moneyboxx is scaling multiple partnership-led origination channels, including Bachatt for digital lending, Akshayakalpa for dairy and livestock finance, and Loom Solar for rooftop solar finance. These partnerships provide access to new customer pools and complement Moneyboxx's existing distribution, underwriting and collection infrastructure, creating additional avenues for efficient AUM growth.