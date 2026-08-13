Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.86% to Rs 52.02 croreNet profit of Moneyboxx Finance declined 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.86% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.0259.02 -12 OPM %45.7539.65 -PBDT2.802.89 -3 PBT0.250.43 -42 NP0.210.24 -13
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST