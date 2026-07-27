Monolithisch India consolidated net profit rises 134.73% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 47.19 croreNet profit of Monolithisch India rose 134.73% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 47.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.1928.80 64 OPM %27.7822.85 -PBDT14.126.44 119 PBT13.506.01 125 NP10.074.29 135
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST