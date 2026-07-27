Monolithisch India consolidated net profit rises 134.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 47.19 crore

Net profit of Monolithisch India rose 134.73% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 47.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.1928.8027.7822.8514.126.4413.506.0110.074.29

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