Monolithisch India consolidated net profit rises 80.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.87% to Rs 40.65 crore

Net profit of Monolithisch India rose 80.62% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.87% to Rs 40.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.38% to Rs 23.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.99% to Rs 135.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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