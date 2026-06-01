Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet loss of Monotype India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales013.55 -100 061.97 -100 OPM %049.08 -021.30 - PBDT-0.346.64 PL -0.7112.57 PL PBT-0.346.64 PL -0.7112.57 PL NP-0.226.63 PL -0.5912.56 PL
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:12 AM IST