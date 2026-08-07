Monsoon rainfall records deficit of 11% compared to LPA so far this season, says IMD
India Meteorological Department or IMD stated in a latest update that during the past week (30th July to 05th August 2026), rainfall was normal over the country as a whole (07% above Long Period Average (LPA)). Weekly rainfall was in the Excess category over the South Peninsula and normal over Central India and East & Northeast India. It was under the Deficient category over the Northwest India region. Cumulatively from 1 June to 05 August 2026, the country as a whole had rainfall under the normal category, i.e., -11% of LPA.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST