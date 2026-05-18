Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 280.30 croreNet profit of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 280.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.06% to Rs 112.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 1275.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1100.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales280.30205.93 36 1275.911100.41 16 OPM %9.212.76 -17.8116.95 - PBDT22.206.77 228 212.79174.08 22 PBT4.96-9.33 LP 147.19113.91 29 NP5.03-10.34 LP 112.0681.17 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST