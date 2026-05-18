Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 280.30 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 280.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.06% to Rs 112.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 1275.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1100.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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