Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 82.35% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance declined 80.77% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.93% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.34 -82 2.222.50 -11 OPM %-116.6752.94 -74.7778.00 - PBDT-0.070.41 PL 1.663.18 -48 PBT-0.070.41 PL 1.663.18 -48 NP0.100.52 -81 1.432.80 -49
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST