Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance rose 171.43% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.580.2979.3148.280.460.140.460.140.380.14

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