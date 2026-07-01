Morepen Laboratories commences commercial supplies under its Rs 825 cr CDMO mandate

Morepen Laboratories today issued an update on its recently announced Rs 825 crore CDMO mandate. The first commercial dispatch, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore, has already been completed by the company under the program during Q1FY2026-27. This marks the successful transition of the mandate from validation and qualification stage to commercial execution stage.

Having dispatched the first batch under the CDMO mandate, Morepen expects to scale the program further in the coming quarter, with additional supplies of approximately Rs 225 crore expected during Q2FY2026-27, subject to customer schedules and regulatory/commercial requirements.

The Company continues to strengthen its manufacturing infrastructure to support larger CDMO opportunities. Total reactor capacity is expected to reach approximately 600 KL by the end of Q2, followed by further expansion toward 800 KL and 1,000 KL in subsequent phases.