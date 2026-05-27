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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 484.72 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 22.54% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 484.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.61% to Rs 94.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 1805.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1811.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales484.72465.85 4 1805.691811.58 0 OPM %5.049.07 -6.969.61 - PBDT29.0342.18 -31 130.52184.09 -29 PBT23.2925.71 -9 94.09155.11 -39 NP15.7420.32 -23 94.88118.02 -20

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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