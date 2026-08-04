Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 424.65% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 570.13 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 424.65% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 570.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 425.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales570.13425.24 34 OPM %14.485.68 -PBDT82.8824.54 238 PBT74.5315.52 380 NP56.4010.75 425
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST