Morepen Laboratories' Masulakhanna facility clears USFDA inspection
Morepen Laboratories announced the successful completion of a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its Masulakhanna (HP) facility, with Zero observations (NIL Form 483). This marks the Fourth consecutive NIL 483 inspection for Morepen over the past eight years, underscoring the Company's unwavering commitment to global quality and regulatory standards.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:31 PM IST