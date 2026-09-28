Morepen Laboratories submits first ANDA to USFDA for Sitagliptin Tablets
The Sitagliptin program brings together formulation development and scale-up, analytical method development and validation, impurity control, stability studies and manufacture of regulatory batches under GMP systems. It also incorporates bioequivalence strategy, coordination with contract research organizations and integration of development and study data into the regulatory dossier.
These capabilities strengthen Morepen's ability to support specialized CDMO assignments spanning API development, finished dosage formulation and regulatory submission, broadening the scope and complexity of customer programs it can undertake.
Morepen currently estimates 24-36 months from submission to progress towards approval and commercial supply, subject to FDA review, satisfactory completion of applicable formulation facility inspection requirements and applicable patent and exclusivity requirements.
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST