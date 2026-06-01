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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morgan Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Morgan Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 1.93% to Rs 12.66 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures declined 59.55% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.84% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.35% to Rs 30.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.6612.42 2 30.6545.31 -32 OPM %70.7797.10 -79.2895.10 - PBDT4.687.84 -40 7.9532.18 -75 PBT4.687.84 -40 7.9532.18 -75 NP2.716.70 -60 4.1425.62 -84

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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