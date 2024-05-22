Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 64.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 39.90 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 45.72% to Rs 23.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 167.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 64.82% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.39.9033.98167.93154.5914.1111.0422.9216.336.615.3944.4530.074.523.3636.0022.320.701.9923.4916.12