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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2026 quarter

MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 153.35 crore

Net profit of MOS Utility rose 11.50% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 153.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.35% to Rs 18.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 635.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 616.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.35175.17 -12 635.24616.46 3 OPM %4.984.39 -4.283.39 - PBDT7.908.85 -11 28.9623.41 24 PBT6.837.07 -3 24.1519.10 26 NP4.754.26 12 18.0012.47 44

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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