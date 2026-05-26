MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 153.35 crore

Net profit of MOS Utility rose 11.50% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 153.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.35% to Rs 18.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 635.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 616.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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