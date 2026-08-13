MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 151.09 crore

Net profit of MOS Utility rose 2.21% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 151.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.151.09159.844.353.406.776.325.815.054.174.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News