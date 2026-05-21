Moschip Tech slides after Q4 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 12.15 cr

Moschip Technologies declined 2.99% to Rs 204.15 after the company reported an 8.72% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.95 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 8.71 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operation rose 13.74% YoY to Rs 153.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a sequential basis, net profit surged 84.88%, while revenue rose 2.57% compared with the previous quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6.71 crore in Q4 March 2026, down 22.96% YoY and up 31.56% QoQ

EBITDA grew from Rs 59.93 crore to Rs 65.11 crore, an increase of 8.64%

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 5.51% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.20 crore, while revenue from operations rose 25.34% year-on-year to Rs 585.15 crore over FY25.

MosChip Technologies Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a publicly traded company specialising in semiconductor and product engineering solutions. With around 1800 engineers and domain experts across Silicon Valley, USA, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Pune, MosChip continues to drive digital and product transformation for businesses across various industries. We offer engineering solutions comprising systems and product design, IoT solution design, artificial intelligence and machine learning, FPGA design, mixed signal IP design, ASIC design, design verification, and validation.

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