MosChip Tech slumps after Q1 PAT tumbles 78% YoY to Rs 2 crore; revenue declines 14%

MosChip Technologies tumbled 8.58% to Rs 212.10 after the company reported a 77.56% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10.92 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operation fell 14.29% YoY to Rs 116.21 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a sequential basis, the company's net profit dropped 69.18%, while revenue declined 24.15% compared with the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3.66 crore in Q1 FY27, declining 68.11% YoY and 45.45% QoQ.

EBITDA came in at Rs 11.79 crore, down from Rs 17.18 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.15% from 12.67%.

The company said revenue fluctuations are inherent to its Turnkey ASIC business, where revenue recognition is linked to project milestones and stages of completion. It noted that certain Turnkey engagements progressed to the tape-out stage during the quarter, impacting revenue timing.

MosChip added that its Product Engineering Services (PES) business remains adequately staffed with skilled engineers. However, revenue generation was slower than expected due to a longer order conversion cycle. The company said it continues to focus on strengthening customer engagement and business development initiatives.

Commenting on the outlook, MosChip said the quarter's performance primarily reflected the timing of project completions and order conversions. It added that its delivery capabilities, engineering strength, and customer engagement efforts remain intact.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, MosChip Technologies is a publicly listed semiconductor and product engineering solutions provider with more than 1,900 engineers and domain experts across India and the United States.

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