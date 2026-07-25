Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 116.21 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 77.56% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 116.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.116.21135.598.2212.149.7316.283.6611.482.4510.92

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