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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOSPI study provides update on construction activities in unincorporated sector establishments and households

MOSPI study provides update on construction activities in unincorporated sector establishments and households

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released a technical report presenting the key findings from a Pilot study conducted on Construction Activities in Unincorporated Sector Establishments and Households. This study marks the first comprehensive attempt in decades by the National Statistics Office (NSO) to estimate key economic indicators for construction activities undertaken by unincorporated construction agencies (establishments engaged in construction activity), as well as own-account construction carried out by households for their own use.

It was estimated that 98.54 lakh households have undertaken construction during last 365 days (the reference period of the estimates). It was also estimated that 10.27 lakh unincorporated construction agencies were engaged in this sector which included both market and non-market establishment. It showed that 10.27 lakh construction agencies (unincorporated establishments) were estimated to be engaged in this sector. Approximately 77 per cent of these agencies engaged at least one hired worker on a fairly regular basis. Estimated average value of fixed assets owned by such construction establishments was Rs 5.21 lakh.

 

Fixed assets owned per unincorporated establishment engaged in construction activity has been estimated to be Rs 5.21 lakh. The financial access, as reflected by the outstanding loan per establishment in the sector, was estimated to be little more than Rs 1.40 lakh. The GVA per market establishment for the unincorporated construction sector was estimated to be about Rs. 7.98 lakh and the corresponding output per establishment was Rs. 16.25 lakh.

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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