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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOTHERSON enters into JV with Hellmann in Dubai

MOTHERSON enters into JV with Hellmann in Dubai

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International (Motherson) has signed a joint venture agreement with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (MESA) Holding (Hellmann), one of the largest family-owned international logistics providers.

The JV company, which is to be incorporated in Dubai, will provide integrated supply chain solutions tailored to the global automotive industry. The joint venture will deliver innovative, efficient and sustainable logistics solutions tailored to the global automotive industry's evolving supply chain needs.

By combining Hellmann's global logistics network and technology capabilities with Motherson's deep automotive supply chain expertise, the partnership will provide access to more than 30,000 global suppliers and trusted OEM relationships. The JV will also help deliver greater stability, predictability, and efficiency across global logistics operations and spending. Both companies are committed to carbon net-zero targets and will leverage their expertise and technologies to support industry-wide sustainability initiatives.

 

The joint venture will support Motherson's growing global manufacturing footprint and the broader automotive ecosystem while strengthening Hellmann's global automotive logistics capabilities.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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