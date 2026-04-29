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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 167 cr

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 167 cr

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported a 1.44% increase in net profit to Rs 167.30 crore on a 32.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,334.62 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 211.71 crore, down 3.63% from Rs 219.69 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 274 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 1.1% as compared with Rs 271 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 625.18 crore on a 23.15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,477.58 crore in FY26.

 

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly and annual performance, with revenue crossing Rs 10,000 crore for the first time. It supplies wiring harnesses to nine of the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicle models in India, reinforcing its strong domestic market position.

Electric vehicle (EV) revenue contribution stood at 8.6% in Q4 FY26 and 6.6% for FY26. The company remains debt-free. However, elevated copper prices and a lag in customer pass-through continue to weigh on near-term margins.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson Sumi Wiring India, said, This performance reflects the operational resilience of our business, supported by customer trust and driven by the relentless efforts of our people. We delivered our best-ever performance and maintained a debt-free status while navigating volatility in the commodities market. Our greenfield investments are progressing well and will further strengthen our long-term growth trajectory. We remain focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.

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The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.58 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the companys upcoming annual general meeting.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a leading and fast-growing full-system solutions provider to OEMs in the wiring harness segment in India. Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS).

Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India shed 0.87% to close at Rs 38.92 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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