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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 33.11% to Rs 3328.18 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 1.44% to Rs 167.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 3328.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2500.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 625.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 11428.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9271.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3328.182500.31 33 11428.739271.58 23 OPM %8.2310.85 -9.2810.75 - PBDT269.03267.29 1 1038.00984.30 5 PBT211.71219.69 -4 821.88805.41 2 NP167.30164.93 1 625.18605.86 3

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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