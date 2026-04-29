Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.44% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.11% to Rs 3328.18 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 1.44% to Rs 167.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 3328.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2500.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 625.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 11428.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9271.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3328.182500.31 33 11428.739271.58 23 OPM %8.2310.85 -9.2810.75 - PBDT269.03267.29 1 1038.00984.30 5 PBT211.71219.69 -4 821.88805.41 2 NP167.30164.93 1 625.18605.86 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST