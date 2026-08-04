Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.40% to Rs 3383.85 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 1.55% to Rs 145.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 3383.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2480.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3383.852480.847.639.85255.52238.81195.38189.63145.32143.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News