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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Financial jumps after HDFC Life Insurance buys stake via block deal

Motilal Oswal Financial jumps after HDFC Life Insurance buys stake via block deal

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 4.02% to Rs 853.65 after HDFC Life Insurance Company acquired a 0.30% stake in the company through a block deal on Monday, 8 June 2026.

According to NSE block deal data, HDFC Life Insurance purchased 18.20 lakh shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services at Rs 842.50 per share.

The sellers were Motilal Oswal Foundation and Motilal Oswal Healthcare Foundation, which offloaded 14.55 lakh shares and 3.65 lakh shares, respectively, at the same price. The two transactions together represented about 0.30% of the company's equity.

Based on the deal price, the transaction was valued at approximately Rs 153.34 crore.

 

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Motilal Oswal Foundation and Motilal Oswal Healthcare Foundation did not feature among the disclosed shareholders in Motilal Oswal Financial Services' shareholding pattern as of 31 March 2026.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a financial services company. Its offerings include wealth management, capital markets (institutional broking & investment banking), asset & private wealth management (asset management, private equity & private wealth management), housing finance & equity based treasury investments.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 221.28 crore in Q4 March 2026 higher than net loss of Rs 64.77 crore in Q4 March 2025. Total income surged 122.77% YoY to Rs 2,692.25 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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