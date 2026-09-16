Motilal Oswal Financial Services receives upgrade in LT credit ratings
From India Ratings and ResearchMotilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has upgraded the long-term credit rating of the company and its key subsidiaries to 'IND AA+' with a Stable Outlook, from 'IND AA' with a Positive Outlook. The upgrade applies to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bank loan facilities of MOFSL and Motilal Oswal Home Finance (MOHFL), and to the NCDs of Motilal Oswal Finvest (MOFL). Ind-Ra has also affirmed the 'IND A1+' rating on the commercial paper programmes of MOFSL, MOFL and Motilal Oswal Wealth (MOWL).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
RIR installs SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturing reactors at its semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:31 PM IST