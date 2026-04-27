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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 67.70% to Rs 35.27 crore

Net loss of Motilal Oswal Finvest reported to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 67.70% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.85% to Rs 194.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 347.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.13% to Rs 495.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 689.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.27109.19 -68 495.48689.44 -28 OPM %67.2291.41 -91.5694.73 - PBDT-34.2454.43 PL 235.97422.77 -44 PBT-34.2754.35 PL 235.72422.48 -44 NP-26.6947.18 PL 194.88347.05 -44

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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