Motilal Oswal group secures licence for custodian services from SEBI

Motilal Oswal Custodial Services (MOCSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to act as a Custodian of Securities under the SEBI (Custodian) Regulations, 1996.

This approval allows the company to offer safekeeping of securities, trade settlement, corporate action processing, and regulatory reporting of institutional clients, including, alternative investment funds, portfolio management services, mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds, amongst others.