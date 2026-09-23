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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal group secures licence for custodian services from SEBI

Motilal Oswal group secures licence for custodian services from SEBI

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Custodial Services (MOCSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to act as a Custodian of Securities under the SEBI (Custodian) Regulations, 1996.

This approval allows the company to offer safekeeping of securities, trade settlement, corporate action processing, and regulatory reporting of institutional clients, including, alternative investment funds, portfolio management services, mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds, amongst others.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 7:31 PM IST