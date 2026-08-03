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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 35.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 35.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 25.08% to Rs 221.45 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 35.87% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 221.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales221.45177.04 25 OPM %61.6461.66 -PBDT43.7631.93 37 PBT42.2230.67 38 NP32.4623.89 36

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST