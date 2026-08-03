Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 35.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.08% to Rs 221.45 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 35.87% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 221.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.221.45177.0461.6461.6643.7631.9342.2230.6732.4623.89

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