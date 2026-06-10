Motisons Jewellers gains after launching QIP with floor price of Rs 11.58/share

Motisons Jewellers jumped 2.08% to Rs 12.25 after the company's board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 11.58 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

The floor price of Rs 11.58 is at a discount of 3.50% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 12 on the BSE.

The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

Motisons Jewellers retails jewellery made of gold, diamond, kundan and sale of other jewellery products including pearl, silver, platinum, precious, semi-precious stones and other metals. Its other offerings include gold and silver coins, utensils and other artifacts.

The companys standalone net profit fell 25.43% to Rs 8.30 crore despite 15.76% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 137.46 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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