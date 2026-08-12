Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 37.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.30% to Rs 107.33 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 37.61% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.30% to Rs 107.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.107.3387.0515.2314.6615.2811.2414.8410.7911.058.03

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