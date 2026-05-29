Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 1454700.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Motor & General Finance rose 1454700.00% to Rs 145.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18247.50% to Rs 146.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.741.74 0 6.846.97 -2 OPM %-84.48-23.56 --26.90-12.05 - PBDT-1.300.29 PL 0.791.92 -59 PBT-1.570.01 PL -0.270.80 PL NP145.480.01 1454700 146.780.80 18248
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 49.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST