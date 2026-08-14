Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Mount Housing & Infrastructure rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.104.01 -23 OPM %10.007.98 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.050.04 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:55 AM IST