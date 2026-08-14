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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Sales rise 30.62% to Rs 5.29 crore

Net Loss of MPDL reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.62% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.294.05 31 OPM %-76.75-46.67 -PBDT-5.50-1.86 -196 PBT-5.51-1.86 -196 NP-4.20-1.51 -178

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST